DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Ditto Offers All-In-One Digital Signage And Screen Mirroring

DSE Booth Preview: Squirrels, Booth # 2422

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’ll show you how to love your screens. You think anybody else is offering that? Squirrels has a long history of excellence in wireless screen mirroring technology, and we’re here to share big new AV tech that has never been done before.



What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Love your screens. Squirrels is ready to shake up DSE with Ditto, an all-in-one digital signage and screen mirroring technology. Ditto helps you get more out of the screens you use every day without any of the hassle. It’s everything you need to love your screens.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We want to talk to:

• People who know they’re not using their displays to their fullest potential

• Decision makers who are tired of expensive systems that don’t work

• End users who are frustrated with confusing technology

• Integrators and OEMs looking for a new type of tech to offer their customers



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our first year at DSE.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re going to snoop on our competitors. We gained a lot of them with our move into digital signage. DSE is a great place to see where you stand, what you do well and what you can do better.



What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting people who are just as enthusiastic about what we do as we are. We’ve never been to DSE before, but having immediate access to our audience and fellow industry professionals gives us insight we can’t gain elsewhere.

