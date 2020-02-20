DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Atdec Showing “Unbeatable” Range of Modular Mount Options

DSE Booth Preview: Atdec, Booth # 3220



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Unbeatable range of mounting options (Wall, Ceiling, Floor, Desk) for any Digital Signage application (video walls, menu boards, display stands and many more). We help businesses to achieve remarkable results from initial concepts all the way through to user satisfaction.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

No installation is the same. That’s why our modular mounting system is ideal for professional AV needs. The range of interchangeable components allows you to create infinite number of mounting configurations. We are quick to respond and pride ourselves in providing exceptional customer service. If you have specific requirements or need expert’s advice we’d love to help. Our team of engineers will work with you to create an optimal solution for your project.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Professional AV installers who deliver design, implementation and management of the information technology and audiovisual infrastructure, small and large.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

5+

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

New industry trends, latest in ProAV technology, meeting people!

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Networking

