DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Digichief Shows Content Solutions That Entertain, Inform Viewers

DSE 2020 Booth Preview: DIGICHIEF, License Content – Booth DC1

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

A quality, cost-effective, licensed content solution is the tide that lifts all boats. The content pavilion should be in the top two or three of the must see list. This year Digichief we’ll be showing additional HTML5 content designs, new data feeds and video samples.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Let Digichief help you define and cater a content solution to your target audience. Whether your vertical is healthcare, retail, financial, automotive, or corporate education, Digichief can design and implement a solution to entertain and inform your viewers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking for a scalable content solution. Whether the attendee is starting a network or managing content for thousands of screens, Digichief has a solution.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Ten Years. The show has definitely changed over that time, especially in the content pavilion. Over the last four or five years, I believe you have seen the sector get much more sophisticated in terms of offerings, integration and creative design.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Overall content management and integration with content sources.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Catching up with clients and fellow exhibitors would be our favorite part of the week. After 10 years of exhibiting at the DSE, we’ve forged some pretty strong friendships with other DSE veterans. Always great seeing them this time of year, and hearing how the industry is evolving in their eyes.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.