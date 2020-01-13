Digital Signage Federation’s 2020 Board Has Three New Faces, Two Returnees

The Digital Signage Federation has released the outcome of its 2020 Board of Directors elections.

Spencer Graham of Real Digital Media will serve a second year as Chairman. The post is traditionally a one-year thing, but this is the second consecutive extension, as NEC’s Rich Ventura also had an extra year keeping the launch codes and instructions for the various secret handshakes.

Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta will continue in the Vice Chairman role, and Paul Fleuranges of Pearl Media continues as Treasurer. Laura Davis-Taylor of HighStreet will continue to serve in her executive committee role as Director of Marketing. Ryan Cahoy of Rise Display has been elected by the board to serve as Secretary.

The at-large board elections, which concluded JUST before Christmas, saw two board members elected to a second two-year term:

Stephanie Gutnik – OUTFRONT Media ;

; And me. Yay! Thanks, and your checks and free puppies are in the mail.

Newly elected at-large board members, starting their first two-year term as soon as they learn the music and steps:

Chris Freeman – United Airlines (Chris was actually elected last year, but had to defer, and now he’s elected again and good to go);

Dominic Desieno – Wells Fargo;

Beth Warren – Creative Realities

The current DSF board of directors can be found at https://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/about/board-of-directors.

“Our election turnout was fantastic this year,” says Graham. “As in the past, the Nominating Committee did an excellent job at recruiting and selecting candidates. Our entire sector is well represented by end users, operators, integrators, and vendors. I look forward to growing emerging leaders in the DSF through our various committees and volunteer opportunities.”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.