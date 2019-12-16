Re-Elect Dave For DSF

The Digital Signage Federation is holding elections for two-year seats on its board of directors.

The eight people up for election are:

Dominic DeSieno, Wells Fargo

DeSieno, Wells Fargo Jeremy Gavin, Screenfeed

Robert Heise, Global Display Solutions

Chris Freeman, United Airlines

Beth Warren, Creative Realities

Irina Zeltser, Talon

Stephanie Gutnik, Outfront (running for second term)

Me, also up for re-election

Two years ago when I ran, I used Dave For DSF lawn signs, and there’s little doubt this ground game tactic was critical in winning my board seat.

This year I am stepping things up and have developed and bought a programmatic digital OOH campaign. I have learned LED board advertising is actually expensive, so you will need to be just west of the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, to see the ad on Wednesday. Between 3 and 4 AM.

Pro Tip: Wear a hat and mitts.

I have decided to stay on the campaign high road this time around, and am encouraging the electorate to be reasonable and overlook the substantial criminal records of my opponents. I will not even insinuate this background information should be serious cause for second thoughts.

So why re-elect me?

The DSF board needs male eye candy;

It also needs diversity, and I nicely fill the board charter for having a cranky old white man;

I can whistle.

What you get by voting for me, and sending me money:

Entry into a draw to become the DSF’s Ambassador to Canada;

A puppy.

None of the above may be true, and if you were stopping to think about this, I’d encourage your getting professional help.

On a serious note … finally … I’ve been in signage (or whatever term you’d like to use) for more than 20 years now. I know a thing or two, and seem to know damn near everyone in the space. I am told by my board colleagues that my lack of a vested interest (I’m not a vendor or buyer) is important to the dialogue and helping set direction, as is my tendency to speak my mind. I know … shocking.

The industry is evolving and broadening, and there are now sooo many blurred lines between industries. While the utility and value of digital displays is well-established and demonstrated, there’s no end of work and guidance needed to help ALL the varied stakeholders on the buy and sell side.

You have pros like retail designers and architects now thinking about digital as part of builds and retrofits, and no end of tech companies who maybe didn’t do screens before, who are adding that. Having now been on the board for two years, I can see what the DSF is doing and its central importance to where this industry and ecosystem goes.

You need to be a member of the DSF to vote. Membership is stupid-cheap but the value high, between a growing set of educational courses, networking opportunities and discounts.

Re-Elect Dave.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.