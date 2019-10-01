Samsung Brings Prismview’s LED Sales Into Mother Ship

Samsung has rolled the sales and marketing teams of Prismview – the LED company that grew up as Yesco – into its overall display sales team.

Utah-based Prismview – which got the new name after it was acquired in 2015 by Samsung – had been operating as a subsidiary until this change, announced today. Prismview will continue to operate its Product Management, Production, Engineering/R&D and Administration Groups.

This makes quite a bit of sense. When Samsung bought Yesco, it wasn’t in direct view LED and this deal put the company in the game. Now Samsung is a legit player in indoor LED, but it still had to refer customers to Prismview for outdoor products, which was undoubtedly confusing and a challenge for sales.

“With the union of Samsung’s industry leading display business and Prismview’s innovative LED technology, we are excited to extend our industry leadership in the LED market while continuing to meet the needs of our growing customer base,” says Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Display Division at Samsung. “This combination allows for continued innovation in LED technologies and creates a breadth, scale and market reach that will benefit customers, technology resellers and strategic partners.”

“We are excited for what this integration brings with expanded coverage of our Sales and Marketing Teams to expand into new markets,” says Don Szczepaniak, President and CEO of Prismview, LLC. “From the time of the original investment by Samsung in the Outdoor LED market, Prismview has continued to grow our product and services portfolio, and this next phase to further merge into the Samsung organization is the natural progression to continue our leadership in the digital display market.”

Yesco/Prismview has a great reputation in the marketplace for its work, something backed up by an installed portfolio that includes some of the more complex and recognizable LED video displays installations in the world, including: M&T Bank Stadium, Rogers Place, State Farm Arena, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Spectrum Center. A lot of the “spectaculars” on the Vegas strip are Prismview and a huge one lit up recently at One Times Square.

