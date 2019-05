Here’s a shot of the just completed, and by the way massive, LED board at One Times Square – the NYC building that is home on its top to the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The sections way up high are 16mm Prismview (Samsung) LED cabinets while the lower and largest face is 8mm. In all, it is 11,639 square feet of media canvas and more than 11 million pixels.

Looks great. Blacks look pretty darn black (important for contrast).