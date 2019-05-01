LG Announces Dates For Display Tech Road Shows Across US

LG has announced the schedule for its annual TechTour, with the first roving road show date set for two weeks in Washington, DC.

The electronics giant has events planned for:

May 14 – Washington, DC

July 24 – Dallas

Aug. 22 – Orange County, CA

Sept. 12 – San Jose, CA

Sept. 26 – Chicago

Oct. 17 – NYC

The LG showcase is very much like a trade show stand, but brought to nice local hotel meeting spaces. There’s food, something called Coffee Cuppings(???), and education sessions. OLED, as you might expect, will be a big focal point.

Rival Samsung is in the midst of its shipping-container/tailgating Resolution road show and NEC tends to have a huge showcase in NYC in late October.