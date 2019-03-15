DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Goverlan Showing Its Device Management Solution

Goverlan – DSE Booth Number #1445

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We uniquely offer an all-in-one solution for managing digital displays & kiosks. From one’s desk, you can deploy digital assets, verify contents of multiple displays in one single screen and perform remediation remotely while continuing to display your messaging.

The benefits? No more on-site visits and down time. Accurate and continuous messaging to the public. We will demo all these features live at Booth 1445.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

“ONE solution to manage all your digital displays and kiosks.” There aren’t many solutions where one can monitor fails or contents in a single desktop view, plus, your IT Support or Operations staff can remotely remediate machines while still displaying your messaging.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who wants to ensure remote displays are operational and that their messaging is accurate. Goverlan is also ideal for anyone who needs to deploy digital assets, detect & remediate failures remotely and perform other maintenance tasks.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our first time at the DSE. One of our customers recommended that we attend because of our ability to do both remote monitoring plus remediation. This client searched years for an all-in-one solution to help manage their digital displays and then they found Goverlan. We are very excited to introduce Goverlan at this year’s DSE conference!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Speaking with attendees at DSE to understand how they are currently managing their digital signage and what challenges they encounter.

For 20+ years, we’ve catered to IT Support teams responsible for remote endpoint management. We’ve just started exploring how Goverlan can help with managing digital signage. We would also be interested in researching potential partnerships with integrators.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We look forward to meeting customers and seeing the work of the best creative minds during the APEX ceremony.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …