DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Reflect Touting People-Powered Signage Solutions

Reflect – DSE Booth Number 1612

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths? *

Attendees need to meet our team and hear what we believe: Technology is simply a tool. It’s people who use technology to achieve extraordinary things. Our team members, partners, and clients are second to none. Hear their stories.

By placing superior technology in talented hands, we’re creating experiences that are unique and special. Reflect – Powered by People.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We are digital people. We’re approachable, collaborative, and fanatical about our clients’ success. We have the passion and expertise to enhance everyday moments using digital signage. Attendees need to better understand how our services and software can be used to achieve their goals along with the goals of their customers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

People who want to start collaborating, right there on the spot. People who want to know what makes digital signage successful. People who need a partner in a new digital signage project. People who need a superior digital signage CMS.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been there over five years. It’s been fascinating to see the vast advancements in digital signage technology year-over-year. Every year there’s a new piece of technology that creates big buzz.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Our gut tells us data farming and AI will be the star of this year’s show. We want to see how companies are harnessing this power to create truly personalized experiences. The industry has been talking the talk, but let’s see who’s walking the walk.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

When the show floor opens on day 1. Lots of energy and intrigue. We have some keynote speakers at this year’s event. We love attending those sessions and cheering them on.

