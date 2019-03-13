NanoLumens is a returning sponsor of the 16:9 Mixer at DSE 2019, and known as a very active, successful LED display supplier in North America and globally.

The company built its reputation on super light, skinny and flexible displays, but has also won some very high profile jobs like Changi Airport in Singapore where those attributes are less of a factor than the more simple good looks of the display on a flat wall surface.

NanoLumens says it will be virtually everywhere during DSE 2019.

According to NanoLumens Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development Joe’ Lloyd, show-goers will see NanoLumens as soon as they arrive at can see McCarran International Airport in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, where a new 60 display installation was recently unveiled by Lamar Advertising.

The Atlanta-area company has a VIP, by-invitation only Grand Tour of the install planned for March 26 at 1:00PM. For more information, go here.

You’ll also see Nano product right at the convention center: two 40 foot long 4mm pixel pitch displays above the main visitor walkway.

The company says:

When attendees walk the exhibit aisles they will be able to catch their breath and engage with NanoLumens at “The X,” the Experiential Showcase that NanoLumens is sponsoring at Booth 1200. Visitors can engage with cool, fascinating technology and projects that demonstrate the transformation of a physical space into a full-on engaged experience. The free line-up of events includes interactive technology demos, VR artist performances and cutting-edge design projects.

NanoLumens is also offering two compelling opportunities to learn. First, on Wednesday March 27 from 10:30AM to 11:00AM at the X Experiential Lounge, in partnership with Creative Realities, NanoLumens will participate in a panel discussion on how the Innisfree fusion of immersive and interactive displays is transforming the shopping experience in their New York flagship store.

Then, on Thursday March 28 from 4:00PM to 4:50PM Lloyd will host a session on the Economics of Video Walls (S45). Using data from an independent survey on total cost of ownership, session will cover price vs. performance in video wall technologies.

For those attendees who prefer to “lunch and learn,” they can do so by attending the Retail Lunch Discussion Group (S30) with NanoLumens, HighStreet Collective and Retail TouchPoints on Thursday March 28 from 12:00PM to 1:30PM. NanoLumens’ Joe’ Lloyd will be on hand as part of a broad discussion of retail strategies and issues, identifying challenges and profiting from innovative solutions and partnerships.

And, when it comes time to sit down and really discuss what a specific NanoLumens solution can do for them, attendees can schedule a time to meet with a NanoLumens sales consultant in Meeting Room 1380.

From there, they can move on to the 7,700 square-foot NanoLumens Las Vegas showroom (off site from the LVCC) to see the entire line of NanoLumens solutions in one stunning showroom space. You can make an appointment here.

“We decided to create our own kind of immersive customer experience for this year’s DSE audience,” explained Joe’ Lloyd. “From arrival to departure, from conferences to the show floor, NanoLumens will be present everywhere to educate and engage with forward looking companies who understand that they need to make LED visualization the centerpiece of the customer experiences they create for their businesses.”

For a complete overview of where to find and engage with NanoLumens at DSE 2019, visit here.