16:9 DSE 2019 Mixer Now Sold Out

The 2019 DSE Mixer is now sold out – a little more than a couple of days after registration went live on Wednesday morning.

That’s 350 tickets plus the 90 I hold back for sponsors’ invites. I plan for 400, so I anticipate at least 40 no-shows (and there are usually more than that).

There are always some people who let me know they cannot attend, and duplicate registrations that result in slots opening up. If you missed the registration window, there is a wait list and I usually see some tickets freed up about a week before the event.

Tickets have gone as quickly as 24 hours, but that was when the venue was smaller. So I am quite pleased by the response!

If you want to get on the waitlist, go here: https://dsemixer2019.eventbrite.com