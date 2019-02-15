ComQi

16:9 DSE 2019 Mixer Now Sold Out

The 2019 DSE Mixer is now sold out – a little more than a couple of days after registration went live on Wednesday morning.

That’s 350 tickets plus the 90 I hold back for sponsors’ invites. I plan for 400, so I anticipate at least 40 no-shows (and there are usually more than that).

There are always some people who let me know they cannot attend, and duplicate registrations that result in slots opening up. If you missed the registration window, there is a wait list and I usually see some tickets freed up about a week before the event.

Tickets have gone as quickly as 24 hours, but that was when the venue was smaller. So I am quite pleased by the response!

If you want to get on the waitlist, go here: https://dsemixer2019.eventbrite.com

 

 

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
