DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Nummax Showing Its LCD Video Wall Killers

NUMMAX – DSE Booth Number 2644

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We are probably the only value-added manufacturer that can build to our customer’s specifications a fine pitch LED (1.9mm or 2.5mm) videowall of any shape and size at the same price level of a traditional commercial LCD thin bezel wall.

Our customers currently enjoy all the advantages of LEDs (No bezels, more brightness, twice the useful life of LCDs, HD up to 4K resolution), along with a best-in-class warranty and local service capabilities, so that they can focus on their business and not the tech! How can you not see come see us?

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

It’s all about making the content shine! We at Nummax take care in delivering the right “Display Solution” at the right price for our customer, to easily broadcast content and/or offer interactive content in a public space. LEDs are fast becoming the dominant tech to deliver large video walls of any shape and size in any public space. Nummax can now offer the benefits of this display technology at the right price for our customers.

Also, let’s not forget that interactivity and measuring interactivity with content is quickly becoming a requirement. We are pleased to offer a wide range of interactive kiosks to meet this growing need.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Ideally, we’ll connect with people who are already educated about the benefits of digital signage and are interested in exploiting fine pitch LEDs inside a public space, would like a best in class warranty and local services, so that they can focus on their business. They want to WOW the world with their great content, but not pay for tech they do not need.

We really believe we have something to offer DOOH operators who want to create unique and impacting displays inside a public space, and for digital agencies who are looking to develop new visual concepts to enhance the customer journey for their customers in retail and public spaces. Not to mention anybody who believes, like us, that LCD videowalls are a dead end, and want to understand why fine pitch LED is the obvious choice to replace an aging videowall or create an even better one inside any public venue.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is only our second year exhibiting at DSE and we are coming back with an even larger booth and more display innovations than last year to wow the attendees. We’ve been attending for many years as visitors, and love the location and the venue. The focus on digital signage is also a great opportunity for us to network with our peers in the industry and with customers to get more insight on how we can best help them. We are stoked to be attending again this year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking at what other display and LED vendors are doing with their tech. Also meet up with all the digital agencies that are exhibiting, who excel at creating great concepts and content for their customers. We also check out all the great tech and booth designs on the floor and meet and connect with new people.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Turning everything on. Confirming that it all made it intact during shipping. And then taking it all in!

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …