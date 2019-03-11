DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Sophatar Showing How It Makes Any Digital Signage Display Interactive

Sophatar Inc. – DSE Booth Number 2038

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

First at DSE19: ProxiScreen, our 2nd gen proximity digital signage, that can make any existing digital signage display interactive from the phones of people within viewing range of the screen. No connection to WiFi required. Works with your existing displays and media players.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We offer a SaaS platform that links sales & presence data, data analytics, digital signage & mobile to provide personalized experiences.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Signage end users, and CMS companies looking to enhance static playlist signage.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the 4th year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Personalized digital signage.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We like the networking opportunities.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …