DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Data Call Helps Keep Eyeballs On Digital Signage Displays

Data Call Technologies – DSE Booth Number DC5

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Data Call has been the trusted supplier of licensed, playlist-ready content feeds since 2002. We offer News, Sports, Weather, Financials, Traffic, Social, and more. Let us help you make your deployments successful with our amazing content. We also offer white gloves tech support and the most competitive pricing model in the industry. Make sure to stop by our booth DC5 for your chance to win a year’s subscription, awarded at 3PM on both Wednesday and Thursday drawings.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

While we agree that attention must be given to infrastructure and hardware, content still needs to be considered in the forefront of each project. Content is the key element that ultimately draws eyeballs to the displays. Dynamic content that automatically updates, should be strategically placed between your messaging. Keep the eyeballs on your displays. Give the viewer a reason to look at the display. Stop by DC5 and see what’s new.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone involved in Digital Signage deployments that either understands the importance of licensed content feeds or would like to learn how live data feeds improve the ROI of the project. This includes, End Users, Integrators, CMS providers and companies that have been bearing the burden and cost of Data feed management.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Data Call has been showing at DSE collectively for six years. While we have attended every year since the inception of the show, we have showed in 2008, 2011, and then 2015 onward. We are also proud to be the Digital Content Show Sponsor this year. We believe the show has indeed changed over the years for the better with more education and industry awareness.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching? *

When we do get away, we like to say hello to our partners and re-sellers, checking out their latest product innovations.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

In addition to the Sixteen-Nine mixer and the other great events, we love seeing our old friends, customers, and partners that have supported us over the years. We are also looking forward to the excitement of our lucky winner’s face at 3PM on both Wednesday and Thursday.

___

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …