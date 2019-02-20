DSE 2019 Booth Previews: WTIwireless Showing Customized Connectivity For Signage Networks

WTIwireless – DSE Booth Number 2534

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We have data plans that start as low as $1 and GBs starting as low as $5.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

WTIwireless worked with our clients to create a customizable router which meets their needs, and usually for less than half of the cost of router in the current marketplace. WTIwireless’ product and service mix offers our clients what they need from an ISP without having to pay for what they don’t use.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who needs an internet connection to power their business!

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

WTIwireless has been exhibiting at DSE for 4 years. Like WTIwireless the technology shown during the show adapts rapidly to the changing marketplace.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are looking for business partners who are interested in offering their clients WTIwireless’ products and services as an additional income stream and/or as a value-added service.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting new potential clients and watching their excitement when they realize how many problems we are able to solve with our product offerings.

