DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Signagelive Touting Its Retail & Workplace Digital Signage Solutions

Signagelive – DSE Booth Number 2418

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

If you are looking for the very latest in Retail and Workplace Communications digital signage solutions visit Signagelive booth 2418.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Come and speak to our team to find out how to leverage the Signagelive platform in customer facing retail communications and visual KPIs across sales floors or manufacturing environment.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

All existing and prospective partners, customers and vendors who would like to discuss the latest innovations in digital signage solutions.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Five years showing at DSE – how it has changed – Visitors are more educated and focused on ‘what can be achieved’ not just the ‘how do you do it’.

Increasing number of resellers and end users looking to switch-out their current digital signage solution to something more scalable, robust and cost effective

Exhibitors are doing a much better job of showing technology in context, not just selling their latest ‘speeds and feeds’.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always on the look out for content and app partners who we can collaborate with and add to our Marketplace to provide incremental value to our resellers and customer.

We also like to check-out the newcomers to see what they are bringing to the digital signage market.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting with all existing and prospective partners, customers and vendors to discuss our latest innovations and how easy it is to produce a simple digital signage solution that looks amazing.

