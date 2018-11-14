Beth Warren Of CRI On How To Make Digital Signage Really Resonate In Retail

Beth Warren of Creative Realities – or CRI for short – came recommended as a speaker for the DSF’s recent Coffee and Controversy event in New York.

We’d never met, and while in New York, I seized the opportunity to meet up with her after the event to talk a lot about digital signage in retail – from her longtime lens as the Senior VP of Experience Planning at CRI.

She comes out of the agency world, so she approaches signage in retail from a different perspective and set of learned experiences and observations. We go fairly deep in our chat into what experience actually means – and what genuinely works in retail, versus some of the trickery and gadgets that get touted as delivering “engagement.”

We also get a little into what CRI does, and the many twists and turns of its recent history. The company has evolved, and now positions itself very much as a solutions provider that can take retailers from the need and idea through to lighting up the visuals and measuring the impact.

