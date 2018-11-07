ComQi

Listen To Coffee And Controversy 2018

I was in New York last week for the Digital Signage Federation’s annual Coffee and Controversy breakfast event – a panel discussion that each year brings together some of the most influential leaders in the digital signage industry.

It was the biggest one to date, with some 225 people turning out at Google’s NYC offices for the talk. Google has a fabulous events auditorium, all kitted out with comfy seating, and pro lighting and audio systems. That room is right beside the company cafeteria. All those things you’ve heard and read about amazing food for big tech company employees – true. At least for Googlers.

Anyway, I’m on the DSF board and my fellow board members drafted me to run the panel – with Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE, Jeff Hastings of Brightsign and Beth Warren of Creative Realities.

There’s only so much controversy you can whip up around digital signage, but I tried and if anyone in this industry was going to stir up some shit, it was Chris. He didn’t disappoint, nor did Jeff or Beth.

The women who ran the AV for the event very kindly generated an audio recording for me. This is about twice the length of a normal 16:9 podcast, but if you didn’t have the chance, time or budget to get to New York last week, you can have a listen to what was said.

Photo by David Keene/digiDaybook

