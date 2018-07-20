Digital OOH, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Largest LED Board In South America Lights Up In Lima

This is what’s being touted as the largest DOOH digital sign in South America – a 487 sq. metre beast on the front facade of the Plaza Norte shopping mall in Lima, Peru.

It almost looks fine pitch LED, but is actually just 16mm – the sort of pitch you see on highway digital boards. The screen is 528 Samsung XA160F outdoor LED cabinets. 

The mega-screen, facing a public square area, does DOOH advertising, promotions and branding, and can run live video – such as Peru’s games in the just-ended World Cup.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
