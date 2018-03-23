Displays, DSE, LED no comments

Looking At LED At DSE 2018? Here’s Your Total Guide …

There’s a lot to see at Digital Signage Expo this year, and there will be a lot of attention paid to the display manufacturers showing fine pitch LED tech.

There’s a lot going on in that sector, and weighing selection options on price and how they look is not the path to an informed decision. You need to know about things like LED chip bins, packaging, controllers and on and on.

It could be a rough road, but we’ve paved it for you. Download a free 70-page Total Guide To Fine Pixel Pitch LED, developed by Sixteen:Nine. 70 pages may sound like a bear, but it’s an easy read, with graphics, and will pass some of the time waiting on flights, or crammed into a coach seat as you fly to Vegas.

The report is vendor-neutral, but was put together with the support of vendor sponsors. It costs a few bucks to travel to and stay in China, though I did save money by taking a subway from Hong Kong to Shenzhen (ticked that box, not doing again!).

The main report sponsor is custom LED designer/manufacturer D3, and the secondary sponsors are the software and solutions firm STRATACACHE, systems integrator Diversified and mounting solutions firm Peerless-AV.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
All Systems Go For Tuesday's 16:9 #DSE2018 Mixer - Here's What You Need To Know https://t.co/GLZe4MFhBa https://t.co/lJ2cWq6e9A - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

All Systems Go For Tuesday’s 16:9 Mixer – Here’s What You Need To Know

Startup SelfArray Using Levitation, Vibration To Mass-Manufacture LED Modules For Fine-Pitch Displays

Wrap-Around LED Board The Size Of Four B-Ball Courts Lights Up In Seoul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *