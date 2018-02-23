CMS no comments

Sweden’s Smartsign Touts 20% Growth In 2017, And Reach All The Way To Down Under

The Swedish CMS software firm Smartsign has pushed out interesting numbers about its efforts to broaden the customer base – noting that three years ago 90% of business came from home, and now 50% comes from outside Sweden.

“We are especially happy about this, and are gaining more and more shares of the markets. We are growing in markets in Sweden and internationally,” says CEO Martin Romanowski, adding that the company is growing on its own and not through buyouts or mergers.

Interestingly, a big growth market has been Australia, which is not exactly a quick commuter flight away.

Overall, Romanowski says sales turnover increased by 20% last year, with retail and the hospitality sector the big drivers.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @ArtOfContext: We are growing! Art of Context is looking for a Front End Developer. Do you have 3-5 yrs experience with front-end develo… - 11 hours ago
Dave Haynes

