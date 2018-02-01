Content, LED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

NanoLumens’ White Paper Takes Deep Look At LED In Airports

NanoLumens‘ skinny-curvy LED display tech has found its way into at least of couple of high profile airport jobs recently, like Singapore’s Changi and Toronto Pearson.

The Atlanta company is doing enough work in airports that it has generated a free white paper looking at the opportunity and challenges.

“Airport executive teams understand that to stay afoot of today’s increasingly demanding air travel consumers they must re-engineer the way their terminals look, feel, and operate,” says NanoLumens Vice President of Global Marketing Joe’ Lloyd. “This new white paper delves into the ways LED display technology can advance this goal.”

Lloyd says airports hold unique positions in their respective regions’ economy and serve a lot of needs. “They therefore need to incorporate adaptable technology that can work towards those objectives simultaneously. This compelling new white paper discusses why LED display technology, with its unmatched breadth of utility, is precisely the kind of solution that will enable airports to redefine the entire passenger experience.”

This is the download link. You are asked for a contact number (hey guys, don’t call me … I just frequent airports).

Source: Changi Airport Group

