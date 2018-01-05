IHS Markit: 55-Inch Screens Still The Digital Signage Sweet Spot

One of the nice perks of being a Digital Signage Federation member – along with the private jet access I assume I now get as a newly-minted director – is access to the quarterly industry summary put together by IHS Markit.

Q3 is now available, and as might be expected, there’s some interesting stuff in there. For instance:

IHS expects public display monitor shipments will exceed 4.7 million units by 2021;

55-inch screens are still the industry sweet spot in terms of popular size, but shipments of 60″-plus public display monitors grew 32.3% Quarter on Quarter. 70–79-inch public display monitors increased 40.9% QoQ while 60–69-inch public display monitors grew 30.6% QoQ;

Ultra-high definition (UHD) displays – aka 4K – are just 8.2% of all displays shipped in Q2, but IHS says as “various brands continue to expand their respective product

portfolios and UHD resolution expands to smaller screen sizes, the rate of adoption will increase because of the lower price point associated with these products.” It could be 33% of displays shipped for signage by 2021; Touch displays are less than 10% of the market, but when touch is ordered, end-users want P-Cap. “Optical touch shipments declined 94.6% QoQ while projected capacitive increased 365.6% QoQ. The latter, which represented a mere 9.8% market share in the first quarter of 2017 (Q1 2017), had a 45.7% market share in Q2 2017. Infrared (IR) remains the leading touch technology with a 51.8% market share;”

Overall prices are going up for flat panels. “The average selling price (ASP) of a public display monitor is expected to increase from $1,924 in 2016 to $2,095 in 2017. This increase is due to a shift in demand for specialty products, such as ultra-narrow bezels, integrated touch, and higher brightness levels, which increases revenue because of the higher ASPs associated with these products.”

There’s more, of course, in the summary … which you can get if you take out a DSF membership (nudge).