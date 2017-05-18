TECHNOLOGY one comment

You Had One Job ….

From a reader: corporate communications screen at the world headquarters of AmEx.

  1. They’re using smart TVs, not pro displays
  2. Someone didn’t monkey with the settings during set-up, so the bottom 25% of the screen is running what’s effectively an ad banner for LG. The thing is in demo mode. Takes about two clicks on a remote to not have that.

This happens at Wally’s Dry Cleaners, you think, Oh well. But a Fortune 500???

Must be old model, too, based on that phone LG is touting.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
You Had One Job …. https://t.co/h5gyvyX9Ly https://t.co/HGbN0Il2jb - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

1 Comment

  • Paul Wheeler says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    That is almost as bad as the sticky note on the digital screens in Nebraska you posted about recently.

    “If it is not easy it will not happen” Sometimes even 2 clicks on a remote is not easy enough.

    What is more likely is that no one at the store level in such a huge corporation is allowed to even touch the TV let alone make any changes because they will “mess it up”.

    I bet Wally’s Dry Cleaning would have fixed this. Small business owners are pretty smart.

    All they need is “simple” – Give anyone “simple” and they will make it work.

    Reply

