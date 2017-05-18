You Had One Job ….

From a reader: corporate communications screen at the world headquarters of AmEx.
- They’re using smart TVs, not pro displays
- Someone didn’t monkey with the settings during set-up, so the bottom 25% of the screen is running what’s effectively an ad banner for LG. The thing is in demo mode. Takes about two clicks on a remote to not have that.
This happens at Wally’s Dry Cleaners, you think, Oh well. But a Fortune 500???
Must be old model, too, based on that phone LG is touting.
1 Comment
That is almost as bad as the sticky note on the digital screens in Nebraska you posted about recently.
“If it is not easy it will not happen” Sometimes even 2 clicks on a remote is not easy enough.
What is more likely is that no one at the store level in such a huge corporation is allowed to even touch the TV let alone make any changes because they will “mess it up”.
I bet Wally’s Dry Cleaning would have fixed this. Small business owners are pretty smart.
All they need is “simple” – Give anyone “simple” and they will make it work.