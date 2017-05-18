You Had One Job ….

From a reader: corporate communications screen at the world headquarters of AmEx.

They’re using smart TVs, not pro displays Someone didn’t monkey with the settings during set-up, so the bottom 25% of the screen is running what’s effectively an ad banner for LG. The thing is in demo mode. Takes about two clicks on a remote to not have that.

This happens at Wally’s Dry Cleaners, you think, Oh well. But a Fortune 500???

Must be old model, too, based on that phone LG is touting.