Clear Channel Outdoor Reports Q4 Growth as Take-Private Deal Looms

February 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor reported improved revenue performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, highlighting continued momentum in digital out-of-home advertising as the company prepares for a pending take-private transaction.

The San Antonio-based media owner posted fourth-quarter revenue of $461.5 million (all figures US$), exceeding expectations and reflecting year-over-year growth driven primarily by its U.S. billboard and airport advertising businesses. The company reported earnings per share of $0.02, in line with analyst forecasts.

For the full year, Clear Channel continued its strategic shift toward a streamlined, primarily U.S.-focused operating model following divestitures of international assets. The Americas’ roadside and airport segments together generated roughly $1.6 billion in annual revenue, underscoring the company’s reliance on high-traffic transportation environments and urban media networks.

Digital inventory remains central to the company’s growth strategy. While digital displays account for only a small portion of total assets, they now contribute a disproportionately large share of revenue, reflecting broader industry trends toward programmatic buying, data-driven targeting, and dynamic campaign activation across out-of-home media.

Operating performance improved alongside ongoing cost controls and refinancing activity aimed at managing a substantial debt load. Clear Channel ended 2025 with approximately $5.1 billion in total indebtedness, with annual cash interest payments approaching $400 million, highlighting the financial pressures that have shaped recent restructuring decisions.

The earnings release arrives as Clear Channel moves toward what could be its final reporting cycle as a publicly traded company. Earlier this month, as reported by Sixteen:Nine, the firm agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Mubadala Capital and TWG Global, in a deal valued at approximately $6.2 billion, with the deal expected to close later in 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

(Image: Clear Channel Outdoor)