Mubadala To Take Clear Channel Outdoor Private In USD $6.2B Deal

February 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor, one of the largest OoH advertising operators in the United States, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mubadala Capital in partnership with TWG Global in an all-cash transaction valued at USD $6.2 billion.

The deal marks one of the most significant North American OoH transactions in recent years and will take Clear Channel private following a multi-year restructuring that saw the company divest nearly all of its international operations.

Over the past several years, Clear Channel narrowed its focus to the U.S. market, selling its European and Latin American businesses. Assets in the UK and Scandinavia were acquired by Bauer Media, while long-held city marketing concessions in parts of Europe moved to JCDecaux where competition law permitted. The streamlined strategy repositioned Clear Channel as a pure-play U.S. OoH operator.

The transaction carries approximately $5 billion in existing debt and $1.2 billion in equity value, and is backed by $3 billion in new equity capital intended to reduce leverage and strengthen financial flexibility.

From a North American perspective, the acquisition reflects a broader shift in how large OoH operators are being valued. U.S. billboard companies are increasingly positioned less as traditional media businesses and more as infrastructure-backed real estate platforms. Long-term municipal concessions and land leases provide predictable, asset-based cash flows, while the continued expansion of digital out-of-home (DooH) inventory improves revenue yield and operational flexibility.

A detailed breakdown of the transaction was reported by invidis and is available here.

(Image: Clear Channel Outdoor)