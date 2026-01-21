Downtown LA’s Circa Digital Spectacular Goes Live

January 21, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

After months of industry anticipation and build-out, the Circa Digital Spectacular in downtown Los Angeles is now officially live – and it’s arrived as one of the city’s most prominent large-format digital platforms.

Originally announced in late September 2025 on Sixteen:Nine, the Circa project was conceived as Downtown LA’s largest and most advanced digital display, featuring a reportedly 35,000-square-foot LED canvas embedded in the curved façade of the twin Circa residential towers, just steps from Crypto.com Arena and LA Live.

Unlike traditional bolt-on billboards, the display’s design intentionally integrates with the building’s architecture, wrapping concave and convex sections into a single continuous surface — a visual strategy increasingly favored in high-density urban environments.

The nearly 330-foot-long platform, equipped with a tighter 8 mm pixel pitch and nearly 30 million pixels of capacity for 3D anamorphic experiences and synchronized creative, replaces a trio of older screens with a unified, immersive canvas for next-generation out-of-home storytelling.

(Image: SNA Displays)