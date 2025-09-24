Big Outdoor to Deliver Downtown LA’s Largest Digital Display: The Circa Digital Spectacular

September 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Los Angeles will soon have a new digital landmark. Big Outdoor has won the RFP to redevelop one of Downtown LA’s most prominent advertising locations into what will become the area’s largest and most advanced digital display – the Circa Digital Spectacular.

Set to launch in early 2026, the Circa project will transform the façade of the twin Circa residential towers into a 20,000-square-foot digital canvas. The design integrates the display into the building’s curved architecture, providing advertisers with a sweeping presence across the South Park district, steps from Crypto.com Arena and LA Live.

The display will incorporate next-generation LED technology, capable of running 3D anamorphic campaigns, synchronized animations, and other dynamic creative formats. The scale and flexibility are designed to match the increasing demand for immersive out-of-home experiences.

Here’s a video of campaigns running on the current three-part Circa screen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The timing of the installation is no accident. With Los Angeles set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027, and the Summer Olympics in 2028, Downtown LA will be a global stage. Big Outdoor president Bill Tagliaferri says Circa will be “the most impactful digital display in the area, perfectly positioned to capture the world’s attention.”

For Big Outdoor, Circa is a capstone project in its Los Angeles network – the company has already established a presence with large-format digital displays on the Sunset Strip and in Santa Monica.

What makes Circa, as well a its adjoining sister screen Moxy, particularly noteworthy is the way the display is integrated into the architecture of the towers. Instead of a bolted-on billboard, the installation is designed to flow with the curves of the building, reinforcing the trend of architecturally embedded media displays in high-density urban centers.

That approach doesn’t just create visual impact; it also enhances the long-term value of the real estate by making the signage feel like an integral part of the city’s fabric, rather than an afterthought.