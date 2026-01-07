Amazon Pushes AI TV Platform at CES 2026 as LG Leans into Lifestyle Displays

January 7, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Amazon is rolling out a major overhaul of its Fire TV platform for 2026 while also introducing a new “lifestyle” television designed to double as home décor — moves that mirror LG’s renewed push into art-style displays positioned as digital canvases when not in use.

Fire TV is getting a redesigned interface aimed at faster, more intuitive browsing, with AI-driven search that lets viewers describe what they want to watch and get contextual recommendations, or jump directly to scenes. The upgrade extends across Fire TV streaming devices and Amazon-branded TVs beginning in February, alongside a refreshed mobile app that mirrors the on-screen layout.

Amazon is also launching Ember Artline, a 4K QLED TV with a matte, anti-glare screen and magnetic frames to help the set blend into living spaces. When idle, the TV functions as a digital gallery featuring curated artwork and Amazon Photos, with Alexa-powered ambient modes that respond to motion and room conditions.

As reported earlier by Sixteen:Nine, LG is expanding its own lifestyle lineup with a new Gallery TV designed to compete more directly with Samsung’s The Frame. The Mini-LED display is built to sit against the wall like framed artwork and taps into LG’s Gallery+ service for thousands of licensed works. Anti-reflection technology and customizable frames emphasize the illusion of a real canvas rather than a conventional display.

Both companies are aligning around the same trend — TVs that act as connected entertainment hubs when active and disappear into the room when not in use — signaling that aesthetics, personalization, and AI-driven discovery are becoming as important as panel specs in the battle for the living room and the age-old struggle over who gets the remote.

(Image: Amazon)