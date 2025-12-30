LG Takes On Samsung’s The Frame With New Gallery TV

December 30, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

LG has announced a new addition to its TV lineup: the LG Gallery TV, set to debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The device will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes and is designed to function as both a television and a digital canvas—a concept that closely mirrors Samsung’s Frame series, first introduced back in 2017.

So-called “lifestyle TVs” have firmly established themselves over the past several years. Instead of leaving viewers with a blank black rectangle when not in use, these displays turn into framed artwork, showing static or animated visuals in standby mode. Much like streaming movies or TV series, the content is delivered via subscription services directly to the device.

With the Gallery TV, LG is leaning on its own Gallery+ platform, which offers access to more than 4,500 pieces of content that are updated monthly. The selection includes classic fine art, cinematic scenes, gaming visuals, and animated works. For audio, users can play background music through the platform or stream their own playlists via Bluetooth.

MiniLED Instead of OLED

In the past, LG has positioned its OLED TVs as ideal digital canvases, even showcasing them at major art events such as Art Basel and the Venice Biennale. With the Gallery TV, however, LG is taking a different approach by using MiniLED technology for the first time in this category.

The shift to MiniLED helps lower production costs and makes the product more attractive for home use. Processing is handled by LG’s Alpha 7 AI processor, which delivers 4K resolution and manages audio performance.

Designed for Real-World Viewing Conditions

To better support digital artwork, the Gallery TV uses a specialized display that reduces glare and reflections. The screen automatically adjusts color and brightness to accommodate changing ambient light conditions, helping artwork look more natural throughout the day. A magnetic frame is included, reinforcing the idea that the device should visually blend into living spaces like a traditional picture frame.

CES 2026 runs from January 9 to 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. LG will be exhibiting its lifestyle products at booth 15004, where the Gallery TV will be shown alongside other concepts—including a household robot.