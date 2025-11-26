Stratacache Becomes Newest Target in Alpha Modus’ Patent Battle

November 26, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Alpha Modus has now pulled Stratacache, one of the biggest names in digital signage, into what’s shaping up to be one of the industry’s largest IP battles yet. Alpha Modus says the company of CEO Cris Riegel is using retail intelligence technologies Alpha Modus patented years ago.

The new complaints, which add to Alpha Modus’ 19 or so active lawsuits, assert a cluster of methodological patents the company describes as the backbone of its real-time retail intelligence stack: shopper-behavior analytics, sentiment detection, product-interaction tracking, inventory signaling, store-layout optimization, digital engagement, and POS-workflow automation.

The case against Stratacache cites alleged use of this patent family across Walkbase Analytics modules, Presence and Flow tracking, PRN display networks, smart-shelf systems, and sensor-driven media environments.

In a recent interview with Sixteen:Nine, Alpha Modus CEO Bill Alessi has been explicit about the company’s strategy, expressing confidence in winning any legal battle he starts. With the target now aimed at Stratacache, many retail technology vendors operating in U.S. markets will probably get the chills – and probably rightly so: the battle seems to just be getting started.

Image: Stratacache