Another Drone-Carried LED Screen Passes Test Flight

October 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Several companies have already experimented with putting displays into the air. Seven years ago, Samsung applied for a patent for small screens powered by propellers. In the U.S., some DooH marketers attach LED billboards to helicopters. And in China, LED mesh displays are flown using drones.

Now, British provider The LED Studio has joined the trend. The company has recently test-flown an “LED curtain” compatible with RF5 drones, designed to stay airborne for 20 minutes. The product is primarily aimed at storytelling and sponsor advertising at live shows and events. The big advantage: instead of hundreds of synchronized drones creating an image in the sky, a single drone is enough.

Of course, the effect can’t rival massive drone shows – but neither does the logistical effort. The display is made of transparent mesh LEDs, can be rolled up, and weighs just 1.2 kilograms per square meter. According to LED Studio, the mesh structure is 70 percent wind-permeable, meaning it stays stable in the air without fluttering.

“Our role as a company isn’t just to build displays; it’s to lead the conversation about where LED can go, and how it can reshape the spaces and skies around us”, says Rob Bint, CEO of LED Studio.

Standard sizes range from 2 × 4 meters to 4 × 10 meters, or 8 to 40 square meters. The screen is designed to shine for up to 50,000 hours and is certified IP65. Content can be played via an app, USB, PC, or 4G networks.

This flying display isn’t the largest of its kind. Chinese company Filmbase entered the Guinness Book of Records this year with a silimar flying mesh LED screen. Filmbase managed to fly a drone carrying a 72.66-square-meter screen – but at just 250 grams per square meter, stability may be compromised, meaning it probably can’t fly very high or handle a slight breeze.