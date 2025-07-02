This Display Sets World Record for Largest Flying Mesh LED Screen

July 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

There are Guinness World Records for all sorts of ridiculous endeavors that, for some reason, scratch an itch for certain people. Why someone would feel compelled to balance 88 spoons on their body or inhale a bowl of pasta in 27 seconds is beyond me. But apparently, the display industry isn’t immune to the glory of Guinness either.

A Shenzhen-based company called Filmbase recently got one of its products certified as a world record holder – thankfully, for something not entirely absurd.

They developed the world’s largest LED mesh Flying Display, with a display area of 72.66 square meters. It weighs just 250 grams per square meter, making light enough to fly on battery power while still being resistant to moderate wind (3-step environmental rating).

It’s a bit reminiscent of the helicopter-towed LED billboard showcased at an OOH conference in Miami earlier this year. Though the drone-carried version seems a bit more energy-efficient – if you can even say that for a flying display. But I think the mesh LED only flies at low altitude. Either way, I doubt this will be the last invention of this kind that we’ll see.

P.S. This gem of a story was, of course, picked up by Sixteen:Nine founder Dave Haynes, who continues to parade his trusty BS filter around Linkedin – yes, even in retirement.