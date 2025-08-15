Colorado Tourism Uses DooH to Bring Outdoor Scenes to Chicago Streets

August 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Colorado Tourism has partnered with MMGY and Visual Feeder on a DooH campaign that projects scenic views of Colorado’s landscapes onto high-traffic windows in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and River North districts. Using rear-projection technology, the campaign showcases a mix of static and moving images across entire blocks of vacant retail windows in downtown Chicago.

This isn’t the first time Visual Feeder has transformed unoccupied Chicago windows into advertising tools using projection mapping technology. In 2024, for instance, the company promoted upcoming concerts by Pearl Jam and pop star Dua Lipa.

The promotion uses rotating scenes of mountain ranges, wildflower meadows, alpine lakes, and night skies. The images replace street-level reflections with depictions of Colorado’s natural attractions, positioned to capture attention from pedestrians and commuters.

According to Visual Feeder, the projections are designed to create a momentary escape from the urban environment and encourage viewers to consider outdoor travel experiences in Colorado.

The installation is part of Colorado Tourism’s effort to showcase year-round activities in the state, including skiing, hiking, and visiting mountain towns. By placing the displays in some of Chicago’s busiest pedestrian corridors, the campaign aims to reach potential travelers during their daily routines, strategically targeting locations without existing DooH screen networks.

Here’s a recording of the campaign: