Shopfront Windows Projection-Mapped In Chicago To Push Dua Lipa Concert Tickets

September 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice, simple example of using projection-mapping on the windows of a presumably empty retail space in Chicago, driving ticket sales for a concerts a year out.

The campaign for pop star Dua Lipa is running on unused retail windows in targeted neighborhoods in the city, using start-up Visual Feeder’s projectors and window films.

I’ve always liked this stuff because it gets billboard-scale stuff down to street level, making use of distressed real estate and side-stepping, I assume, some bylaws on digital OOH ad displays. Advances in projector light sources and short-throw lenses have also made this much more do-able than in the old days, using set-back projectors with lamps.

The creative is static, though there is some subtle concert fog wafting up. I asked CEO Eddie Yang and he says that is intentional, and other Visual Feeder campaigns have used full-motion video.