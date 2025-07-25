Nanolumens Responds to Patent Suit, Emphasizes Respect for Intellectual Property

July 25, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Nanolumens has issued a statement following last week’s news of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by LED chip developer Cree LED. The lawsuit alleges that Nanolumens violated six U.S. patents related to Cree LED’s technology used in LED display products.

While Nanolumens did not directly address the specific allegations, the company stated that the claims pertain only to a limited segment of its product line and will not impact its overall business operations.

Here’s what Nanolumens is saying:

Nanolumens is aware of the lawsuit filed by Cree LED concerning a narrow segment of our product line. Cree LED has a history of filing multiple patent infringement lawsuits against various companies, including recent similar actions. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we want to clarify that the lawsuit pertains to a limited portion of our diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

Nanolumens deeply respects and values intellectual property rights—our own, as well as those of others. We have built our reputation on innovation, quality, and integrity, and we remain confident in our development processes and the originality of our technologies.

We are thoroughly reviewing the claims and will vigorously defend against them through the appropriate legal channels. In the meantime, our commitment to delivering value to our customers remains unchanged.

We do not expect this lawsuit to have any material impact on our business operations or our ability to serve our clients.