Nanolumens Sued by Cree LED Over Alleged Patent Infringement

July 16, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Atlanta-based LED display manufacturer Nanolumens. The lawsuit alleges that Nanolumens has infringed six U.S. patents held by Cree LED and involves the sale of certain Nanolumens display products.

North-Carolina-based Cree LED develops LED chips and components. The patents the company allegedly holds are related to various LED technologies, including IPX6/IPX8-rated surface-mount device (SMD) LEDs, High Contrast SMD LEDs, and FusionBeam Technology. These technologies are used in display systems for indoor and outdoor applications.

One LED display vendor that uses Cree LED’s technology is Daktronics. The two companies entered into a multi-year, global patent license agreement in December 2024.

The specific Nanolumens products named in the lawsuit have not been disclosed. The patents cited by Cree LED are US8049230, US9054257, US9831393, US7718991, US9240395, and USD691100.

Jesse Reiherzer, vice president of Cree LED’s High Bright business, stated that the company will continue to take legal action as needed to protect its intellectual property.