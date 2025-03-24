Automaker Renault Uses LED-First Future Stores For Pop-Up London Showroom For EV

March 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I’m not through London that often, so it’s not clear to me if the hyper-ambitious, LED-first Future Stores pop-up experiential retail set-up on Oxford Street is steadily or only periodically booked.

The Future Stores website suggests the Renault event on March 22-30 in the flashy high street store is the first since a Nordic fashion brand was in there through all of December, but anyone who has been around this industry for a while that a lot of larger brands don’t let their “business partners” make any PR hay. So there could have been other bookings, but contracts prohibit talking about them.

What is clearly OK to talk about is the store at 95 Oxford Street being rebranded for this week as Maison 5, to showcase the French automaker’s all-electric supermini – the Renault 5 E-Tech electric. There are three cars in the pop-up showroom, with the walls and ceiling all covered in fine-pitch LED and all driving the brand.

The store switches off Sunday, so I’ll just miss it. Have a day on London next Monday before heading somewhere else. One of these times I’ll see Future Stores!

Here’s a video from a YouTube auto fanatic channel …