ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer Sponsor Profile: Videri

January 31, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts Tuesday morning in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off Monday night, on the eve of the giant trade show, with the annual Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and here is the 10th of 10 run over the last two weeks – NYC-based Videri, which is most known for its super-skinny, easy-mounted display, but has a fill software solution and services behind what it offers and does.

Videri is at ISE next week at Booth 4D800. Here’s a sneak peek of what will be highlighted in Hall 4 …

Videri SparkSense is a new, groundbreaking audience measurement tool designed to deliver actionable insights for retail media networks (RMNs) and digital display programs. Built directly into the firmware of Videri Spark Digital Canvases, SparkSense requires no additional hardware, leveraging GDPR-compliant Bluetooth radiotechnology to anonymously measure foot traffic, views, and engagement near displays to provide secure, market-standard metrics.

Currently in field testing across a global network of over 10,000 devices, this tool empowers businesses to optimize content, perform A/B testing, and refine campaigns using an intuitive dashboard that tracks audience behavior from global to hyper-local levels.

Spark Series Digital Canvas has a new look. Based on significant customer demand, Videri is adding to its silver bezel with a sleek black bezel option. A refined, modern touch on one of the most beautiful displays on the market. Your favorite Digital Canvas – now in black and silver options. Visit the Videri booth to discover the bold new look.

Connectivity Anywhere: Explore our LTE-enabled Spark2, bringing dynamic, targeted messaging to locations without Wi-Fi reach.

Videri will be showcasing several investments in interoperability to highlight our portfolio of new and existing ecosystem partners, and our joint solutions for retail, hospitality, and more. Building on the popular Spark Series Canvas, visitors to Videri’s booth will explore our SparkBridge media players, our embedded board solutions and a myriad of third-party displays that, together, deliver the ultimate end-to-end retail experience in any environment. We are also thrilled to announce further expansion of our third-party CMS partners (now at 13) that manage content on Videri Canvases, giving customers and partners the ultimate flexibility.

Retail Media Networks Made Easy: Learn how Videri simplifies RMN deployments, creating new revenue streams with targeted advertising and omnichannel precision.

Videri will also be unveiling a partnership with a major global display manufacturer, with a product featuring the Videri Canvas experience. The display integrates key Videri Spark Canvas components, including its System on Chip (SoC) and firmware, enabling seamless compatibility with Videri’s intuitive content and device management platform.The wording on that one is a bit vague, pending PR approval from the manufacturer. I’ll update when that gets the OK.

As happened in 2023 and 2025, the mixer on Monday night will again feature a set of Videri screens at the venue that celebrate the event sponsors and put faces to the names of key people from the sponsors who attendees might want to meet.

