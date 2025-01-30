Signagelive Makes It 14 CMS Options For Amazon’s $100 Digital Signage Stick

January 30, 2025 by Dave Haynes

There are now 14 CMS software companies integrated and ready to work with Amazon’s $100 USD dedicated digital signage stick – the latest being UK-based Signagelive.

“The Amazon Signage Stick provides Signagelive customers with a cost-effective media player that is easy to purchase and get up and running in a few minutes. The performance and 4k resolution help ensure that the Amazon Signage Stick can handle most content requirements and use cases,” says Jason Cremins, CEO at Signagelive.

The stick ships off Amazon in the US at a purchase price of $99.99, and the online retail giant is looking at expanding its rollout to other countries. One “tell” on that is that Amazon has people at ISE next week.

Signagelive has a long history of being an early adopter on both emerging technologies and devices that lower start-up costs and customer adoption barriers, so this was always going to happen. The 14 companies run the waterfront from companies with a handful of full-timers to big ones like ScreenCloud and Poppulo, aka Four Winds Interactive, which has 100s of people.

Along with price, one of the key attributes with Amazon’s system is that set-up and launch are both dead-simple and familiar to non-technical people – roughly the same as connecting a streaming device to a TV, choose an app from the screen, and activating a subscription.