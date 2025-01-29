ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer Sponsor Profile: Screenfeed

January 29, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is just a handful of sleeps before the 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and Minneapolis-based Screenfeed is once again stepping up to support the event, as well as provide great content for the Videri screens that wil be sprinkled around the venue in clusters.

Q: Can you summarize what Screenfeed does and the main markets it serves?

We are the dynamic content people! Screenfeed has been producing content specifically for digital signage since 2007. We’ve curated a vast content library over the years that serves a variety of customers and needs. Screenfeed content is compatible with nearly every software or hardware on the market. Our content is also an invaluable tool for software companies, AV/Tech integrators, and end users.

Q: You now offer data-driven content capabilities alongside your standard subscription content. How does that work and what has been the response from customers?

Thank you for asking, the service is called Screenfeed Connect. Our team spent years building a robust platform that enables folks to create data-driven content in hours, or even minutes. It previously took a lot of time and money to develop content that dynamically displays a user’s data. Some customers were not able to move forward on those projects without a service like Connect due to those cost or time restraints, or knowledge gaps.

We recently had one client who was quoted tens of thousands of dollars just to investigate project feasibility by another group. We said yes for far less with Connect. What makes the service cost-effective is ready-made connections to REST APIs, Calendars, Google Sheets, Excel, Sharepoint, JSON, CSV files and many others.

Customer response has been great. Many use Connect themselves. We have a veteran’s home in the midwest that uses Connect to display their events, announcements, menus, and other items. Others have hired the Screenfeed team to put together more involved content. A bank in Canada is currently running both a fitness class schedule and conditional content that changes design based on room availability. A billboard group has been running dynamic content that shows different copy based on incorporated traffic data for two years now.

Q: What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace? Is content usage evolving?

There are a couple content trends I’ve observed. One is curating office spaces where employees have been called to work in-person again. Companies are giving extra attention to the aesthetic of the office. Content on screens supports this via branded fitness class boards, transit schedules, employee appreciation, room availability, menus, transit boards… a mix of content to help employees feel happy or comfortable.

Another is brand amplification. This comes in different forms; for example, we’ve fulfilled requests for branded elements like logos or promotional messages featured directly in our infotainment content. Or, social media continues to have steady interest, especially LinkedIn which helps amplify a curated and strong brand presence. We recently had a request for custom trivia where a customer could write questions and answers about a professional sports team and enhance fan experience in a venue.

There has certainly been increased intentionality behind some content decisions or projects that clients have approached Screenfeed with.

On the partner side, there is a hearty appetite to offer more holistic solutions to clients. We’re getting more requests for direct content integrations into CMS platforms. Teaming up with Screenfeed allows partners to spend time on what they are best at with a dedicated team of content experts behind them.

Q: Are there any other new products on the way?

Yes! LinkedIn is being formally launched in the next week, which was highly requested from customers and partners. They can now amplify their LinkedIn business profile via Screenfeed content. We’ll be launching a premium weather option this year to shake that classic content choice up a bit, too.

Our design & development teams created Calendars, which is optimized for digital signage use by incorporating relevant views (week, day, event and agenda) with elements like scrolling events when needed. So someone can show an Outlook calendar, Google calendar or iCalendar in a clean design without compromising readability.

We added multiple language options to Flight Board, and Traffic Maps got a design refresh. The Screenfeed development team has also been investigating various AI use cases for digital signage content.

Q: You have research that makes a direct connection between the use of subscription content, like news, and the retention of adjacent advertising and other messages. Can you go into a little detail about that?

Sure, it’s a third-party study run by one of the largest banks in America polling viewers on recall. The study showed that the most recalled content by viewers was our weather graphics content.

Most importantly, the bank message that played directly after the weather was recalled at a 40% higher rate than any other marketing content in the playlist.

This means that showing the weather was much more valuable than simply informing their customers. It added value by attracting attention to screens, and helped amplify their marketing messages to customers.

Serving viewers content they have interest in helps ROI by driving more viewership. This ultimately supports the investment and value in hardware and other services too.

Q: Where can people find Screenfeed at ISE this year?

Jeremy Gavin, our CEO, and Marc Kline, Chief Growth Officer, will be walking the exhibit hall, chatting with current partners and meeting new ones. Learning is another big objective; listening to trends, seeing new technology and becoming more educated about the European market. We expect to see a lot of folks at the Sixteen:Nine mixer, too.

