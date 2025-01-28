ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer Sponsor Profile: i5LED

January 28, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is just a few more sleeps before the 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and next up is LED manufacturer i5LED, out of Sacramento in north-central California.



i5LED is still a relatively new company, though the people behind it are anything but newbies to the LED display business. How do you describe the company and what makes you different from the many competitors out there?

i5LED may be a newer name in the LED display industry, but it’s powered by a team with decades of experience in engineering, design, and manufacturing. What sets us apart is our dedication to providing tailored solutions that meet specific client needs, blending advanced technologies with a commitment to exceptional customer service. Unlike competitors who focus on mass-market products, we emphasize customizable designs, forward-thinking innovations, and long-term durability, ensuring our clients receive solutions that are both visually stunning and practical for their unique applications.

How do you go to market in the EMEA region? Via partners?



Yes, we primarily go to market in the EMEA region through a robust network of trusted distribution and integration partners. These partnerships enable us to provide localized expertise in installation, maintenance, and customization while staying aligned with regional market dynamics. For example, our collaboration with industry leaders like LANG AG ensures our solutions are showcased effectively at key events like ISE, bringing innovation directly to clients in Europe and beyond.Are the questions and needs different in Europe than what you hear in the US?While there are common themes globally, European customers often prioritize deeper technical insights, sustainability, and localized support over price as their first consideration. They tend to focus more on the lifetime value and reliability of products, and they expect a high level of detail in technical documentation and hands-on support. In the US, there is often a stronger emphasis on speed, scalability, and ROI metrics. Understanding these nuances allows us to tailor our approach for each region, ensuring that we meet and exceed expectations regardless of market.

You have “conventional” indoor and outdoor display lines, but I believe your size, experience, and business relationships allow you to take on custom work that would be tough for larger companies that are all about scale. Is that a fair read?

Absolutely. Our size and agility give us a competitive advantage when it comes to handling unique and complex projects that larger, scale-focused companies might find challenging. Take, for instance, the custom-shaped LED display for WWE Headquarters or the Fifth Avenue Snowflake—these projects required a level of engineering creativity and precision that we thrive on. Our ability to turn bold ideas into reality sets us apart and showcases the strength of our team’s expertise.You also have some unique products like IllumiWrap and ThruView. What are they and how are they used?

IllumiWrap: This is our ultra-lightweight, ultra-thin LED product designed for maximum versatility. It can attach to substructures, frames, or banners using Velcro or similar, enabling quick and seamless deployment. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor (IP66-rated) applications, from traditional rectangular displays to creative custom shapes, offering unparalleled flexibility.

This is our ultra-lightweight, ultra-thin LED product designed for maximum versatility. It can attach to substructures, frames, or banners using Velcro or similar, enabling quick and seamless deployment. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor (IP66-rated) applications, from traditional rectangular displays to creative custom shapes, offering unparalleled flexibility. ThruView: A transparent LED solution that’s perfect for storefronts, glass walls, and exhibition displays. It combines high brightness and vibrant content delivery with over 80% transparency, ensuring that the view behind the display remains visible while grabbing attention with dynamic visuals.

Where can your products be found in the ISE halls?We’re excited to announce the premiere of our COB Flexible LED at LANG AG’s booth (3H500) at ISE 2025. This innovative display will be featured alongside our 0.7mm COB display, giving visitors the chance to experience the next evolution in LED technology. Don’t miss this opportunity to see how i5LED is driving innovation and delivering solutions designed to inspire and transform.

