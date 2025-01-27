ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer Sponsor Profile: SignageOS

January 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts a week tomorrow in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and next up is signageOS, which is based in Prague but does a LOT of its business in the U.S.

ISE 2025: signageOS Mixer Sponsor Profile

Will signageOS be showcasing any new solutions or innovations at ISE 2025?

As always, we will be showcasing all the major improvements that our team has made to the core signageOS products over the past 12 months, and there are many. Ranging from our Universal Remote Desktop functionality to all hardware we support, ChromeOS integration, the introduction of VPN for our device management, remote execution (aka scripts), advancements with our AI ContentGuard, and many more.

But one thing will stand out. We won’t showcase it publicly, though. It will be showcased only in our private R&D room at our booth and behind closed doors to selected partners. Because we think it is a disruption so big, we have to roll it out slowly. But if you are interested, come and ask for the project code name: Supra. Maybe we can give you a sneak peek 🙂

How has signageOS grown and expanded its influence across industries in recent years?

This past couple of years have been transformative for signageOS, as we’ve built on our reputation as a leader in digital signage infrastructure and expanded our influence across diverse industries. In terms of numbers, we’ve grown into the category of “hundreds of thousands” of licenses and are still accelerating the growth.

There are still many untapped opportunities for signageOS, as our technology excels at providing value not only for newly installed networks but brings even more additional value for existing networks. Something we call Brownfield networks. By deploying signageOS, brands, and network operators get immediate access to all their endpoints for management and unparalleled visibility into its health and uptime.

That is why we began expanding our collaborations with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and System Integrators (SIs). These partnerships are crucial as we support large-scale deployments and deliver infrastructure solutions tailored to unique and complex digital signage networks.

Which verticals have seen the most significant adoption of signageOS?

We’ve had a fast-growing presence in the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) sector for several years, and we don’t see any slowdown in the coming years. The fact that digital menu boards have become critical to operating their business, creating a big demand for the services we provide. Ranging from real-time monitoring to managing networks across thousands of locations—is a perfect match for the reliability and scalability of our platform. We’re proud to help QSR operators create seamless customer experiences through smarter digital signage strategies.

Outside of QSR, we’ve seen a lot of adoption in Retail, Point of Care, Banking, Automotive, and C-stores. More recently, we’ve seen an inflection point in DOOH, which is picking up mostly due to Retail Media Networks. Here again, we can come in and help our partners confidently take over any existing deployments of mixed fleets and heterogeneous hardware networks that were previously disqualifying them from deploying RMN.

Why is Device Management crucial for modern businesses, and how does signageOS address this need?

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, device management has become a critical business need. As networks of digital signage devices grow in scale and complexity, businesses require solutions that provide control, efficiency, and clarity across their operations.

This is where signageOS excels. Our flagship solution, CloudControl, offers a centralized platform to manage and monitor devices remotely in real-time. From deploying software updates and monitoring device health to troubleshooting issues, CloudControl ensures uninterrupted communication and sustained operational excellence.

Digital signage is no longer just a dum digital poster—it’s evolved into revenue-mediating or revenue-generating assets. This transformation, especially in contexts like Retail Media Networks or QSR, underscores the need for nonstop uptime oversight and reliable device management. Disruptions or downtime can significantly impact revenue and customer engagement, making seamless operations vital to maintaining business continuity and unlocking the full potential of these assets.

signageOS is mostly known for its device management, but don’t you have another service or product as one of your key offerings?

Yes, we do. It is our API-first developer platform that has helped dozens of industry companies, but also many big enterprises develop their own solutions for content management across any digital signage hardware. We call it DevSpace.

Simply put, it is a complex unification of APIs and SDK that allows any developer to be a digital signage rockstar. We provide abstraction APIs for all the major digital signage hardware so developers can focus on building their HTML5 code for content management or playback. We also give them different building blocks to accelerate their time to market and increase the maturity of the final solution.

