Screenly Launches AlignCentral Hardware-Agnostic Toolset For Workplace Communications

January 23, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The CMS software firm Screenly started out hanging its digital business hat on the proposition that it could make digital signage happen on low-cost, teeny footprint Raspberry Pi devices, but it has in the last few years somewhat pivoted to being a hyper-secure, coder-friendly platform and zeroed in more on use-cases and vertical markets.

In a signal that workplace is one of those targets, the company has launched what it calls Screenly AlignCentral – functionality that allows business leaders and management teams to schedule and send out multimedia messaging to their teams on screens of all descriptions.

“Email blasts and memos often fall short,” Screenly reasons in its launch PR. “They land in cluttered inboxes, get skimmed or ignored, and rarely leave a lasting impact. Screenly AlignCentral tackles this challenge by displaying leadership messages on screens throughout a workspace and even inside existing communication tools. Instead of relying on employees to log in and open an email, Screenly AlignCentral ensures your most important information and ideas are visible seamlessly as people go about their day. This fresh approach transforms communication from a one-off announcement into a continual presence that informs, aligns, and engages.”

Screenly AlignCentral is hardware agnostic: it can run on any device with a modern web browser and no separate digital signage hardware is required. This means that you can share content on physical displays, within browser-based dashboards, or as iframe instances inside messaging apps and business management platforms. By eliminating the need for specialized devices, Screenly AlignCentral simplifies hardware demands and makes rollout across multiple locations and tools a breeze.

Screenly AlignCentral is not limited to text-based announcements. Leadership teams can include videos with sound or subtitles, slide decks, infographics, and real-time data dashboards. You can even integrate content such as weather updates or event calendars alongside leadership messaging to keep screen content fresh and relevant. This variety helps prevent message fatigue and ensures that employees remain interested in what appears on their displays.

