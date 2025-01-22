Nexmosphere Expands Beyond Interactive Sensors With New NEO Power Management Devices

January 22, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Nexmosphere has built up its footprint in the digital signage industry by developing a sophisticated set of more than 25 diverse sensor solutions for interactive installations – the products tuned to this industry as opposed to adapted from other purposes and made to (hopefully) work. Now the Dutch tech company is adding technology that addresses the very current issue of power management and energy use reductions.

Nexmosphere calls NEO a building block for green signage: NEO is a power management device that measures and controls all the components in a digital signage installation. NEO tackles the unseen challenges of the industry, such as elusive power consumption and downtime management. These issues often go unaddressed due to their complexity, but NEO simplifies the process, offering precise measurement and control without complicating your setup.

Imagine a media player-sized box capable of monitoring the power consumption of up to four AC devices—typically professional digital displays and players. NEO empowers system integrators to measure and control each device’s power consumption individually, offering insights and management, leading to significant savings on energy costs.

The product will debut in just over a week at ISE in Barcelona, where Nexmosphere has a stand. It will be available to order at and after the show, with large-scale shipments set to start in Q2.

Nexmosphere says it has stuck to its base principles while developing this product.

By leveraging their serial-based API and plug-and-play philosophy, they ensure seamless integration with NEO. This means system integrators can effortlessly deploy this solution without the need for additional development or training. A quick glance at their website reveals strategic partnerships with numerous well-known CMS platforms and hardware vendors, which have incorporated Nexmosphere’s communication protocols, making NEO integration a breeze.

NEO can connect to your digital signage player via USB, be configured for stand-alone usage, or be connected to a network over wired UTP or Wi-Fi. When connected, pre-built online dashboards provide information and decision-making power. Nexmosphere provides a complimentary basic dashboard for all NEO users, with advanced packages available for those seeking enhanced features and comprehensive logging capabilities.

We’ve spoken to several System Integrators about this surprising Nexmosphere product range and listed their first thoughts about the potential of NEO in their future projects. Here’s what they envisioned:

Reporting energy consumption to shareholders;

Aligning with project power budgets;

Power and cost-saving;

Auto-scheduling to power down devices when not in use (e.g. overnight);

Minimizing field visits by remote power-cycling installations;

Improving installations through A/B testing of components, content, and settings;

Monitoring system health to anticipate maintenance or replacement needs.

This is smart. While the idea of green signage still gets a shrug in the biggest digital signage market – the United States – it is a big issue in Europe and elsewhere. That owes to environmental issues, as well as energy availability (because of Russia’s ongoing monkey business) and the aggregated energy costs of running tech like high-brightness displays.

This is a podcast I did last month with Nexmosphere’s CEO: