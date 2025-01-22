ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer Sponsor Profile: Sony

January 22, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is just a few more sleeps before the 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and the next one features electronics giant Sony.

Here’s what the company has to say about its presence in Barcelona:

Sony will once again return to ISE in 2025 to showcase the evolution of how it’s creating connected experiences for its customers. ​

With solutions on show for the retail, corporate, education, content and virtual production sectors, Sony will be demonstrating how its smart AV tech and integrations are changing the way we collaborate in addition to its growing ecosystem of partnerships that help to deliver enriched connected experiences.

ESG is at the heart of Sony, and the Sony booth will once again be completely sustainable and will showcase its “Making it, Moving it, Using it and Re-using it” initiative alongside its most recent certificate updates and partnerships. To ensure a brighter future Sony will continue to drive its environmental initiatives by building products, solutions and services that are reliable and offer compelling total cost of ownership. The BZ-L Series BRAVIA Professional Displays are designed with a strong focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. These displays utilize recycled materials, including SORPLAS and feature advanced components such as a powerful System on Chip (SoC) and an intuitive Eco dashboard, ensuring both efficiency and ease of use. Also, an ambient light sensor optimises power consumption, contributing to impressive low EPREL energy rankings across the lineup. ​

Our flagship models, the BZ40L and BZ53L series will also be a focal point to showcase their Deep Black Non-Glare coating, which delivers exceptional contrast and vibrant colours even in high ambient light environments, for the perfect blend of sustainability and superior performance.

Following the launch in September, Sony’s new BRAVIA Projector 8 and 9 will make their debut at the show. ​

Also, for the first time at ISE experts from Sony’s Content Production and Live Production teams will showcase its live events, streaming & content creation solutions for the Corporate and Education markets as well as its SDK solutions.

Sony’s booth will provide visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest technology powering businesses, with interactive environments designed to simulate real-life settings, and opportunities for visitors to interact with the technology.

ISE visitors will be able experience Sony’s impressive display technology throughout the show, with many of Sony’s trusted partners featuring its products on their own stands.

Highlights from the Sony booth will include:

Retail store front to showcase the Deep Black Non-Glare lineup 98BZ53Land BZ40L

BRAVIA Professional Displays integrate with more than 60 CMS worldwide– see the latest case studies on our CMS partnership wall.

TEOS workplace management solutionand partner integrations will be available for demonstration in the corporate area

The SRG-A12 / A40PTZ cameras will demonstrate the AI Multi-person Framing technology in a classroom setting together with SRG-X40UH

A40PTZ cameras will demonstrate the AI Multi-person Framing technology in a classroom setting together with SRG-X40UH The newly launched 4K HDR BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100) and 9 (VPL-XW8100) that provide the ultimate cinematic experience in the home

and 9 (VPL-XW8100) that provide the ultimate cinematic experience in the home Sony’s Crystal LED CH-serieswill be on display and interactive for visitors to experiment with different automotive design simulations

A Virtual Production booth will house Sony’s Crystal LED VERONAdisplay alongside its full Virtual Production portfolio, including the BVM-HX310 monitor

New for 2025 a dedicated content production section to showcase Sony’s live & content creation products and solutions, including the latest BRC-AM7 PTZ & PXW-Z200 Camera to easily capture content with AI, ​ as well as our XVS-G1 Switchers, Ci Media Cloud and more

“ISE is such a prolific event in the AV industry, and we’re once again delighted to be attending and bringing our fully sustainable stand to Barcelona. We’re looking forward to showcasing the next level of updates in our partnerships, products, technology and solutions that will deliver huge benefits for companies across the retail, education, corporate, and content production sectors” comments Rik Willemse, Head of Sony Professional Displays & Solutions Europe. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our long-term vision and purpose, particularly around our ESG initiatives, and are looking forward to showcasing our Making it, Moving it, Using it and Re-using it philosophy which sits under our wider Sony Road to Zero plan. There’s no better place to catch up with recent advancements and developments in AV than this industry-defining event.”

Sony will be exhibiting in Hall 3, booth 3E300 at FIRA Barcelona, Gran Via from 4th – 7th February 2025. For more information visit pro.sony

2025 ISE Mixer Sponsors: