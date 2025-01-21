Longtime Intuiface CEO Vincent Encontre Pivots From Reading Budget Docs To Watching Grandkids Grow Up

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Happy, happy trails to Vincent Encontre, the longtime CEO of the French interactive software firm Intuiface, who has retired.

Vincent has a post up on Linkedin outlining how he has stepped down and is looking forward to doing things that don’t involve budget forecasts and software roadmaps. He also relates the company’s journey, particularly as it focused somewhat on the digital signage market.

During this last period, Intuiface became a recognized and innovative name in the field of digital signage, with many market “firsts” such as inbound model, no-code, analytics, headless CMS, APIs, and security, encouraged and promoted by Stefan Schieker and Florian Rotberg at invidis, whose expertise and vision have significantly shaped the industry and inspired innovation.

This chapter is now closing with a handover of the Intuiface keys to Mathieu Yerle. The responsibility now rests with Mathieu and the exceptional product team led by Alban Hermet. I fully support them as they take on the exciting challenge of writing the next chapter.

As I look ahead, he continues later in the post, I am excited to explore the joys of retirement: spending time with my wife (my steadfast partner throughout this journey), exploring new destinations, enjoying life in Corsica, visiting family and friends, and savoring the delight of watching my grandchildren grow. I also look forward to embracing hobbies I’ve long been passionate about, like learning and playing electronic music.

Corsica, for the geographically impaired, is a French island right above Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea, and appears to be ohmigod lovely. I’ve long wanted to go to Sardinia, and maybe now I have an excuse to hop over to Corsica, as well, to say Hi. I’m thinking they do wine on those islands.

Congratulations Vincent. Nice man. And very sharp. He will remain on the Intuiface board, as will Jacques Soumeillan, Intuiface’s longtime President.

The new guy in charge, Yerle, knows visual presentation software. His previous gig was Sr. Vice President of Chyron, best known for broadcast news tickers.