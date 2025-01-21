Jakarta’s Int’l Airport Includes Huge 300 Sq. Meter LED On Arrivals Area Wall

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Perhaps inspired by the massive and stunning LED displays deployed in Singapore’s Changi airport, the baggage claim area at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta has a huge display greeting arriving passengers.

The 300 sq. meter LED display is operated by the OOH media company Pixel Group Indonesia and it runs advertising.

I dunno who manufactured the LED display, or what other vendors are involved.