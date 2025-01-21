ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer Sponsor Profile: Dise

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is just a few more sleeps before the 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles. Here’s the second in the profile series – the retail-centric Swedish software ad solutions firm Dise.

What is Dise’s core mission, and how has it evolved as we enter 2025?

Dise’s mission remains steadfast: We are “partner-first and partner-only.” This guiding principle allows us to build deep, meaningful relationships with our partners, empowering them to deliver exceptional in-store experiences. As we enter 2025, we emphasize our commitment to being hardware agnostic, streamlining operations and reducing reliance on external media players to enhance efficiency and

sustainability.

Which market segments does Dise focus on, and how do they align with your core strengths?

While retail remains our primary focus, the versatility of our IXM platform has enabled us to expand into sectors like transportation, as shown by its deployment in the Hong Kong Mass Railway Transit network. These successes align with our strengths in delivering adaptable, hardware-agnostic solutions that integrate seamlessly into diverse environments. For example, Scientific Games in the US is expanding rapidly with our platform.

How is Dise planning to strengthen its presence in European and North American markets?

Europe remains a key market, and our continued presence at events like ISE in Barcelona reflects our commitment to supporting partners here. Meanwhile, we are making strides in North America by registering Dise Inc. and opening our first office in Atlanta, Georgia, this year. This marks a pivotal step in expanding our partner network and meeting the growing demand for digital signage solutions in the US.

Dise is operating in a competitive market. How do you distinguish yourself from competitors?

Our unwavering commitment to partners sets us apart. Dise’s exclusive partner-only approach ensures we never compete with our partners but instead enable them to thrive. Additionally, our open API and integration-first approach provides flexibility by helping partners deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions tailored to their client’s needs.

What can visitors expect when they visit the Dise booth at 4R100 during ISE 2025?

We are thrilled to showcase an interactive use case that combines our IXM platform with Nexmosphere sensors, demonstrating the platform’s adaptability and versatility. Our team will be on hand to discuss how Dise can meet specific business needs and build long-term value. Visitors are welcome to stop by, say hello, and start a conversation—because establishing relationships is at the heart of what we do.

2025 Mixer Sponsors: